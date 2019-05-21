$1 short stack pancake event benefits Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

IHOP is hosting a $1 pancake event Tuesday nationwide to help Gold Star children.

The full $1 will go to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation as part of National Military Appreciation Month. The goal is to donate $1 million in college scholarships for the children of servicemen and women who have died in the line of duty.

So, Tuesday night, customers can get a $1 short stack of original buttermilk pancakes until 7 p.m. The event is a dine-in-only deal and limited to one short stack per person.

There are IHOP locations in Mishawaka, Elkhart, Benton Harbor and Michigan City.

