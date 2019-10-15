1 pronounced dead at scene, 1 airlifted after Marshall Co. crash

Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital after a crash between a semitrailer and a car Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened around 2:08 p.m. at U.S. 30 and Plymouth Goshen Trail, according to a release from the Marshall County Police Department.

A gray Honda Accord reportedly was headed north on Plymouth Goshen Trail when it was hit by a semitrailer that was eastbound on U.S. 30.

One occupant of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was driven to the airport and subsequently airlifted with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Police have not identified any of the people involved in the crash, saying not all family has yet been notified.

