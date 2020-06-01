1 person injured in Elkhart apartment fire

One person went to the hospital with minor injuries after an apartment fire in Elkhart.

Just before 2 a.m. on Monday, the Elkhart Fire Department responded to a 10-unit building at La Casa Estates located in the 1200 block of Midtown Court. After crews extinguished the fire, they learned from the injured tenant that their mattress caught fire when they fell asleep while smoking.

A woman told 16 News Now that she rescued that individual. Elkhart Police officers assisted other tenants in escaping the burning building.

The apartment where the fire started did not have working smoke detectors while other apartments had working alarms.

The American Red Cross has provided lodging assistance to five families whose apartments have been deemed 'unlivable.'

"It's a hard time anyway, but when you add on top of it...the conditions of Covid and some other things going on right now, it just makes it even more emotional for families to not have that safe haven as a place to be in your home," said Kristin Marlow-Kellemen, the executive director of the American Red Cross - Northwest Indiana.

La Casa Estates declined to comment on the fire.