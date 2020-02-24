1 of brothers accused in escalating SB shootings appears in court

A man charged in a South Bend shooting last month appeared in court Monday for a status conference.

Troyae Scott, 22, is charged with three felonies after police say he shot Demarco Barnes in the 1900 block of East Calvert Street.

This shooting was one of two over a weekend. Scott's 20-year-old brother, Troyon Scott, is charged in the shooting death of Huey Hudson Jr, which prosecutors allege was an escalation from the Barnes shooting.

Troyae Scott will be back in court March 3 for another status conference.

