1 of 7 shot at off-campus house party in Indiana dies

A coroner says one of seven people shot at an off-campus party near Ball State University in Indiana has died.

Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell says 17-year-old Daymarr Kennedy was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m. Monday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports Kennedy was one of three young men critically wounded in the shootings early Saturday. The two others remained hospitalized Monday.

Police have arrested 19-year-old VaShaun Harnett of Muncie and charged him with two counts of attempted murder. Harnett is being held in the Delaware County Jail.

The university said in a statement Saturday that Harnett is not a Ball State student. It said one of the shooting victims was a student who had been treated and released from a Muncie hospital.

5/20/2019 6:41:29 PM (GMT -4:00)

