1 of 3 charged after Fair Oaks Farms investigation arrested

One of the people charged for animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms is in custody and has been publicly identified.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, of Brook, Indiana, and currently have him held at the Newton County Jail.

He was taken into custody on a warrant for Level 6 felony torturing or mutilating an animal and Class A misdemeanor animal cruelty. Immigration Customs Enforcement also has placed a hold on Gardozo-Vasquez.

Gardozo-Vasquez is one of three people charged earlier this week after an undercover video showing animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms was released to the public.

Authorities say there are still outstanding warrants for the other two suspects, who have been identified as Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano.

