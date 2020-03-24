1 more coronavirus case in St. Joseph County; 18 in total

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in St. Joseph County, bringing the total number of cases to 18.

Only two are over the age of 60.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

One additional individual in St. Joseph County have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 18 (9 females, 9 males). Among these cases, only 2 are over the age of 60. All cases are self-isolating per instructions and recovering at home. The St. Joseph County Department of Health continues to do contact tracing to identify other exposures.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health continues to advise that individuals who have been tested for SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) remain in self-isolation until test results are back AND they are no longer experiencing any symptoms.

During this pandemic, we are striving to reduce unnecessary health care visits. Further, the St. Joseph County Department of Health wants to reiterate to employers that there is no practical way to provide “clearance” for returning to work.

We suggest the following guidance:

1) For individuals whom have been tested:

a. For those with a negative test (“not detected”): if they have been free of fever for 72 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medicines) and their cough/shortness of breath is improving, they may return to work.

b. For those with a positive test (“detected”): If at least seven (7) days have passed since their symptoms started AND they have been fever free for 72 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medicines) AND their cough/shortness of breath is improving, they may return to work.

2) For individuals whom have not been tested but have shown symptoms concerning for COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath): If at least seven (7) days have passed since their symptoms started AND they have been free of fever for 72 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medicines) AND their cough/shortness of breath is improving, they may return to work. We DO NOT recommend testing for these individuals.

In addition to the above, the St. Joseph County Department of Health does not give out test results. If you have been tested, the ordering provider where you were tested will notify you of the result. The Department of Health will follow-up with individuals with a positive test for purposes of contact tracing.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.

