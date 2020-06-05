1 man taken to the hospital in South Bend shooting

One person was sent to the hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in South Bend.

South Bend Police were called to the 1700 block of Kemble Ave. after 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, they found one man shot.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police had responded to multiple shots fired in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. They can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 235-9263

