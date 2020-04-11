1 man injured in early Saturday morning shooting

A man remains in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning in South Bend.

Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Olive Street for a Shot Spotter Alert.

When they arrived, they found a man unconscious with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 235-9263.