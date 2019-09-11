1 killed and 5 injured, including 4 children, in Elkhart Co. crash

One person was killed and five more people, including two toddlers and two slightly older children, were transported to the hospital for treatment after a crash southeast of New Paris Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:42 p.m. on U.S. 6, east of U.S. 33, according to a release from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

The 22-year-old male driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was eastbound on U.S. 33 when he reportedly strayed left of center, hitting a 2009 Ford Flex with five occupants head-on.

The driver of the Chevy, who has not been publicly identified pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All five of the occupants of the Ford were hurt to varying degrees. All five of them are from Goshen and share a last name, though police did not specify how or if they are related to one another.

The driver of the Ford, a 24-year-old woman, was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital by helicopter with pain to her lower body.

A 1-year-old boy suffered unknown injuries and was transported to the hospital, as were a 2-year-old boy with a broken right femur, a 4-year-old boy with injuries to his shoulder and a 7-year-old boy with injuries to his left shoulder.

Police said it was not known whether any of the four children was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

