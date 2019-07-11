1 killed, 4 injured in Kosciusko County crash

A driver died and four of her passengers were injured in a Kosciusko County crash.

It happened around 6:21 p.m. Wednesday on West US 30, just east of North Fox Farm Road.

Christopher Graber, a 58-year-old from Warsaw, told police he was driving eastbound on U.S. 30 when he began to slow his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado in order to assist a motorist stopped along the westbound side of U.S. 30.

Graber told police he was activating his hazard lights when his pickup was struck in the rear by a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The driver of the Caravan, 32-year-old Amanda Hench of Warsaw, died at the scene.

Christine Hench, a 54-year-old from Warsaw, had to be extricated from the vehicle. She suffered multiple broken bones/ribs.

Passenger Martha Paxton, a 75-year-old from Warsaw, suffered leg and facial injuries.

A 7-year-old suffered chest injuries, and a 4-year-old had unknown injuries.

Graber was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.

