1 juvenile ejected from car, 2 more hurt in Cass Co. crash

One juvenile was ejected from the vehicle and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County Friday afternoon.

A 17-year-old Niles driver was headed north on Anderson Road in Howard Township with two juvenile passengers in the car when he lost control and the vehicle hit a tree, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Police say one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

All three were transported to a South Bend hospital for treatment. Police did not include their conditions in Friday night's release.

The occupants reportedly were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and police say speed appears to have been a factor.

The collision remains under investigation.

