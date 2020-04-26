1 injured in Elkhart County crash

One man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Police say Braulio Amezquita, 21, of Goshen was traveling north west on CR 45 approaching CR 17 shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say Amezquita crossed the center lane, left the road, and hit multiple trees.

The car went airborne and flipped upside down, trapping Amezquita inside.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital with head and leg injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.