1 injured in Cass County accident

One man was injured in a single vehicle crash Friday morning in Cass County.

Cass County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Calvin Center RD, near Williamsville St. in Calvin Twp just after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Emergency personnel found a car had hit a telephone pole and left the road.

The driver said he had the car in cruise control and looked up just as the car was heading toward the pole.

The driver, a 66-year-old man from Vandalia, had to be extricated from the car and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash and the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.