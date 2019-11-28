1 in custody after fatal Starke County shooting

One person is in custody after reportedly fleeing the scene of a shooting death in Starke County Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of County Road 550 East around 2:10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Starke County Sheriff's Office.

One person was found dead at the scene, and another person reportedly drove off. Police began to search for the person who was seen leaving.

Sheriff's deputies reportedly used a K-9 unit to locate the suspect, which led to a police chase that lasted between 20 and 30 minutes, ending in the area of County Road 450 West and County Road 150 South.

Police say the person who was arrested is the only suspect and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Detectives continue to investigate.

