1 hospitalized after shooting outside McDonald's

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a South Bend McDonald's.

It happened around 4:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of S. Michigan Street, just south of Calvert Street.

The victim is in his 20s, and police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still looking for a suspect. They say a teal-colored car possibly fled the scene.

If you have any information, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or SBPD Detective Bureau 235-9263.