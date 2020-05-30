1 dead in fatal single-vehicle crash in Cass County

One man is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash in Cass County, Mich.

Deputies were called out to Church St., east of Lawrence Rd. in Volinia Township just after 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

The initial investigation shows the vehicle lost control and flipped into a tree.

All three passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle.

One passenger, Michael Mortimore, 21, of Dowagiac, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Another passenger was taken by ambulance to Bronson Hospital.

Alcohol and drugs may have played a factor in the crash.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate.