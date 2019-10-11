1 dead after semi crashes on I-94, bursts into flames

Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Berrien County Friday morning.

It happened on Interstate 94 shortly before 9 a.m. Responding officers found a semitrailer engulfed in flames when they got to the scene in New Buffalo Township.

The truck hit a guardrail before running off the road and hitting a tree, witnesses reportedly told the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were unable to get to the driver, who was the only person inside the truck.

"It is unknown at this time if the driver suffered some type of mechanical issue or possibly a medical emergency causing him to run off the roadway," a release from the sheriff's office reads.

The semi reportedly was hauling clothing for Meijer to Wisconsin.

An autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

The driver's identity has not been made public as officials work to notify his family.

