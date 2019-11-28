1 person, 1 dog killed in Osceola Thanksgiving house fire

One person and one dog have died after a house fire in Osceola on Thanksgiving.

First responders were called to the fire in the 10300 block of Lehman Street at about 9:05 a.m., according to a release from the St. Joseph County Police Department.

When officials arrived, they entered the house and found the dead male and dog.

One dog was able to escape the fire and has been taken in by the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

The male has not yet been identified nor his age released, and police will not identify him until family has been notified.

The fire is being investigated by St. Joseph County police, the state fire marshal and the St. Joseph County coroner's office.

16 News Now has a reporter on the scene. Stay with us on the air and online as we work to learn more.

