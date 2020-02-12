1 dead after SUV hits disabled semi on I-94 in La Porte County

One person has died after an SUV crashed into the back of a semitrailer that was disabled on the side of Interstate 94 in La Porte County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:52 p.m. near Mile Marker 37 in the westbound lanes of I-94, according to a release from Indiana State Police. This is about 3 miles east of the Michigan City exit.

Police say a black Chevrolet Blazer ran into the back of a 1999 semitrailer that was disabled in the right shoulder.

It was not immediately clear why the Chevy left the road, but the crash is under investigation.

The person who was killed in the crash has not been publicly identified pending family notification.

