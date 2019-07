Two people are dead and two others have serious injuries after a crash on State Road 23 in Granger.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon near the intersection with Chestnut Road.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

State Road 23 is expected to be blocked off until around 3 p.m.

NewsCenter 16 has a crew at the scene, and we'll bring you updates on air and online as we learn more.