1 dead, 3 injured in South Bend crash, FACT investigating

One man is dead and three others were injured in a crash in South Bend on Saturday night.

South Bend Police were called to the intersection of McKinley Ave. and Manchester Dr. shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

A Ford Fusion approached the intersection of McKinley and Manchester. A Nissan Sentra was attempting to turn left. The two cars collided.

A passenger of the Nissan, Adam Leroy Wakeman, 36, from South Bend was killed in the crash.

The driver and another passenger of the Nissan both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Anthony Hart, 25, from South Bend, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hart was arrested and booked on a preliminary suspicion of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

His arrest remains under review and no formal criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team continues to investigate.

Toxicology results are pending.