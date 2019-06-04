1 dead, 1 injured after Kosciusko County crash

One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:24 p.m. Monday to CR 175 E., north of CR 75 N.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 1998 Saturn driven by 43-year-old Redid Velazquez of Pierceton was traveling southbound on CR 175 E. at the time. That vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway into the path of a northbound 2018 Kia Optima driven by 36-year-old Sheena Norris of Warsaw.

Velazquez was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma at the scene. Officials have been unable to locate the victim's next of kin.

Norris was transported to an area hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Fatal Team.

