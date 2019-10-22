1 captured, 1 at large after La Porte County police chase

Police in La Porte County are still searching for one of the suspects who led officers on a chase Monday evening.

Valparaiso police were monitoring Interstate 94 in La Porte County around 4 p.m. Monday as part of a drug trafficking disruption initiative when they saw a gold Cadillac commit an unspecified moving violation, according to a joint release from the La Porte County Sheriff's Office and the Valparaiso Police Department.

When Valparaiso officers tried to stop the vehicle near U.S. 421 and I-94, the Cadillac would not stop, and police gave chase.

After leading police through Michigan City and into rural areas of La Porte County, the pursuit ended just before 5 p.m. near County Road 200 North and Fail Road, northeast of La Porte.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched the area, eventually finding the driver, 34-year-old Nicholas S. Cook, of New Carlisle.

But the passenger, who has since been identified as 33-year-old La Porte resident Travis E. Hatchel, has evaded arrest. Hatchel was already wanted in both La Porte and St. Joseph counties.

Hatchel is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, but police noted that he may not have the facial hair evident in the photo above and may have lighter hair at this time.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Sgt. Brett Swanson of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, or FAST, at 219-363-9623.

Cook is being held on a $750 bond at the La Porte County Jail on a Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement charge, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, Class A misdemeanor aggressive driving, Class B misdemeanor reckless driving and Class B misdemeanor criminal recklessness.

