At least one man is dead after a car rolled over at Port and Wayne St. in Saint Joseph, Michigan.

Director of Public Safety Steve Neubecker tells us that four people were in the car at the time, and two had gunshot wounds.

According to Neubecker, this is linked to a shooting earlier this morning at the Blossom Acres Apartments in Benton Township.

Police are continuing to investigate, this story will be updated as we learn more.