1 -year-old Chicago toddler shot in parents' gun struggle

Police say a 1-year-old boy whose father claimed had been shot in the head by a gunman outside their Chicago home was actually struck by a bullet as his parents struggled over a gun.

The shooting happened Monday night.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the child is listed in serious but stable condition.

The father told authorities that a gunman had shot the boy on a street nearby.

Guglielmi says investigators determined Tuesday that the parents had been struggling over a gun inside their home when it discharged.

The parents are in custody but haven't been charged.

1/28/2020 11:39:56 AM (GMT -5:00)

