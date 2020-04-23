What might a restart of Michigan’s economy look like?

Today brought more talk about restarting Michigan’s economy.

Michigan’s Governor will make final the call on which businesses can restart when, but today a former Lt. Governor weighed in.

“One of the things I’m really concerned about especially for smaller manufacturers that when you sell into supply chains, when they go, they’re going to start going," said Brian Calley who is now the president of the Small Business Association of Michigan. "If we don’t have the right permissions here in Michigan to go when the rest of the world starts going, then they’re gonna move on without you and there’s nothing to say you’re going to be able to get that customer back."

Former Michigan Lt Governor Brian Calley today talked about the road that lies ahead from the passenger seat of his own car, in his own driveway, so his own dog would not be a disruption.

Calley spoke to a couple hundred people with ties to small manufacturing operations who tuned in on laptops through Zoom.

“Some of you might, you might think that the people that walked out when you had to close down are the same people that are going to come back," Calley explained. "But people are changing and their risk tolerances are changing.”

Calley stressed the need to change things on the factory floor to provide safe distance between workers and to eliminate things like tool sharing.

Calley said it’s likely employers will have to health-screen returning employees by taking temperatures and providing protective equipment

He said it was important for businesses to take employee health seriously and to communicate with workers about the specific steps being taken.

“I know that thousands of complaints have come into OSHA, to MOSHA, thousands have when most of Michigan has shut down,” Calley said.

Michigan’s economy will likely restart in phased fashion, although Calley said it may be facility by facility as opposed to industry by industry.

“I still think for a very long time that work that can happen from homes is gonna, is either going to be required or highly suggested to happen from home," Calley said. "So just because there are some manufacturing things that start doesn’t mean your office team is going to be green lighted to come back into the office and work like they did before.”