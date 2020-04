Movie theaters may be shut down, but thanks to some creative thinking, movie-goers can still get their fix.

The Times-Union is reporting that North Pointe Cinemas in Warsaw is selling their concessions to help pay the bills.

You can drive through their parking lot and purchase tubs of popcorn for just $5.

Plus, you can add on cotton candy and nachos while you're at it.

The drive-thru concessions will be available Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.