Indiana reports 5 more coronavirus deaths, 393 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 393 new cases on Sunday.

At least 2,350 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 42,423 positive cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 411 new cases were reported.

Friday: 23 more coronavirus deaths, 389 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 584 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 24 more coronavirus deaths, 264 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 440 new cases were reported.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 533 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered.

St. Joseph County has had 1,662 cases and 56 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 2,603 cases and 38 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 486 cases and 25 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 381 cases and 2 deaths.

Marshall County has had 359 cases and 3 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 377 cases and 5 deaths.

Starke County has had 60 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 62 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 54 cases and 1 death.

The State of Indiana has these numbers on their dashboard here

