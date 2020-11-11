SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -There’s a new business in South Bend that’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The owner of Dj’s Sweet Treats is only eleven years old, but that’s not stopping her from sharing her baked goods with the rest of Michiana.

16 News Now spoke to the young girl who started it all and tells us how her hobby went from just serving friends and family, to serving her community.

The South Bend Farmer’s Market is home to dozens of vendors, some of whom have set up shop here for decades.

The owner of Dj’s Sweet Treats is just over a decade old, but she’s running her business like she’s had years of experience.

You likely won’t see many eleven-year-olds running their own booth at the South Bend Farmer’s Market, but DJ Sumayah’s entrepreneurial spirit isn’t like most other’s her age.

“Whenever I put my mind to something, I can get it done. It’s gotten bigger than what I started with because I have a Facebook page and people comment on the pictures of the orders, I’ve done for people’s birthday parties, graduations, and baby showers,” said Dj’s Sweet Treats owner/founder Deyanith “DJ” Sumayah.

DJ’s business boomed over the summer when her original customers who were friends and family, turned into employees.

Now, busier than ever, DJ balances e-learning with growing her business.

“Usually after school--after e-learning classes--I start working on them. My cousins, they’ll also help me make them. They’ll come over and I’ll pay them to help me,” she said.

Whether she realizes it or not, DJ is setting an example for other young black girls in her community.

“We constantly say that our young people are our future, but our young people are our now, and that’s why she has this support and why we’re here, because it’s not about tomorrow, it’s about right now. She has her family and her younger cousins working for her, and so she’s even teaching them, and showing them about having a business and what it costs,” said DJ’s uncle Jeermal Sylvester.

If you can’t stop by the farmers market, you can place an order on the Dj’s Sweet Treats Facebook page.

You can also text or call their number: 574-367-0267

