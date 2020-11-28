SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Small businesses across Michiana are working hard on their busiest day of the year--Small Business Saturday.

16 News Now caught up with some business owners in South Bend to tell us why this year’s Small Business Saturday is more important than ever.

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t making things easy for small business owners.

Dozens of them set up booths in the South Bend Farmers Market every week.

One owner told 16 News Now how she hopes to make up some of her losses on the biggest day of the year for small businesses.

“We just want you to know we’re still here. We are here as a market year-round. We are always here year-round and even with the virus going on we’re still here for people to be able to shop. We’re doing things to help improve your safety as much as we can and we’d love to see people out shopping because that’s something we are missing right now,” said Petals & Pails owner Dayla Moore.

Petals and Pails joined other businesses offering Small Business Saturday deals to get more people in the market.

Closer to downtown, the owner of Ali on the Boulevard says supporting small businesses has a larger impact on the community than just the store you’re shopping at.

“It’s super important to spend your money with local businesses because it keeps a lot of our tax dollars in our community versus spending them on a huge online corporation. Those tax dollars then go elsewhere. So keeping tax dollars in the community helps to make our community even better,” said Ali on the Boulevard Owner Ali Patel.

Shopping small can make a big difference to these business owners.

“We love Small Business Saturday. We see people we haven’t seen in a really long time. I get to say hi and thank you and just show my love to them and thank them for shopping local,” Patel said.

“Customers get out and they get to gleefully shop for things that they might not have always seen or take a special interest in our products when they might not have normally been able to before. It’s a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done and also support local small owners and makers at the same time,” Moore said.

Kicking off the holiday shopping season in a small business near you.

