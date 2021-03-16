SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Regional Chamber presented a virtual Salute to Business.

This year’s keynote was delivered by Alison Levine, who knows what it’s like to survive and thrive in the world’s toughest environments.

Levine served as team captain of the first American Women’s Everest Expedition, scaled the Seven Summits and skied to the north and south poles, making history along the way.

She shared some takeaways to help businesses succeed during times of uncertainty, focusing on things you can control today.

“We don’t really know what 2021 is going to look like, right? We don’t know what this year is going to look like. We don’t know what this month is going to look like. We don’t really even know what next week is going to look like, or what tomorrow is gonna look like, for that matter. But that’s okay. We don’t have to know what tomorrow is going to look like. We just have to know that we can get through each day, do the best that we can, and help the communities around us,” Levine said.

Several local individuals and companies were also recognized for their outstanding achievements during today’s presentation.

