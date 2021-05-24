MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - When you take a ride down main street in downtown Middlebury, it’s hard to miss Varns and Hoover Hardware.

“We’re 135 years old. We’ve been through every war, every depression, recession, pandemic, any really terrible thing that has ever happened to this country, we’ve seen it,” Varns & Hoover Hardware co-owner Caitlyn Miller says.

It is also easy to notice the number of detours because of recent road construction to repair 100-year-old waterlines throughout town.

“It’s definitely the talk of the town. Everyone that comes through the doors goes, ‘Hey, how ‘bout that road construction?’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah...it’s something, isn’t it?’ We knew it was coming, we just didn’t know when,” Miller says.

But for Miller, she never expected construction to come during the busiest time of the year.

“This is our time of the year, especially May and June. Everyone has a Christmas season; this is our Christmas season for our hardware store,” Miller says.

But despite the challenges many businesses, like Millers, now faces, she hopes the community can rally together to help put Middlebury businesses back on the map.

“I would love to see a huge blowout of everybody just swarming the store and going, ‘We want to buy everything you’ve got! Give us all the ferns, give us all the plants, throw a parade!’”

According to Miller, construction to repair roads and waterlines in Middlebury are expected to be completed by July 1st.

