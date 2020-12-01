ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU)- Local businesses continue to find ways to stay afloat throughout the pandemic.

16 News Now tells us how downtown shops in Elkhart are banding together to bounce back this holiday season.

Many local businesses across Michiana, just like the ones here on Main St. in Elkhart, are seeing fewer customers walk through their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Merchant Alliance of Downtown Elkhart is adapting to that challenge by bringing downtown storefronts closer to your door.

‘Downtown to You’ is offering free delivery and gift wrapping from several local businesses in Elkhart so you can support our community from the safety and comfort of your own home.

“The Downtown Merchant Alliance of the City of Elkhart has come together with the city’s help with infrastructure and logistics to create an option that is safe, smart, and adaptive to our environment post-Covid and during Covid,” said Elkhart Economic Development assistant director Ashley Elasser.

If you don’t feel comfortable shopping in-store this holiday season, head to ‘Downtown for You’s’ Facebook page to do your shopping instead.

That’s where you can find downtown Elkhart’s holiday deals from some of your favorite stores.

“People know us. People love us. There’s a certain comfort level with your own hometown retailers, and also I think right now people understand again that we are the community,” said Stephenson’s Owner Danny Reynolds.

Reynolds says ‘Downtown to You’ isn’t just an innovative way to adapt to losses due to Covid-19, but also a way to compete with big online retailers.

“This gives us the opportunity to even get a leg up on the big guys because we’re going, ‘Hey, these are your local stores you know and love, this is the community that’s supported you for all these years. You’ve supported us for all these years, and we’re able to bring our great things that you already love right to you.’ Many times we can do it with same-day delivery and that’s something even the big guys can’t offer,” Reynolds said.

Bringing you gifts you can only find in downtown Elkhart straight to your door.

Participating stores include Stephenson’s, Hopman Jewelers, Bella Shoes, Sullivan Shoes, Bella’s Boutique, N Wirt Design, Elements Hair Studio, Juxtapose, Elkhart School of Music, Stash Boutique, Kahana’s Americana, and The Craftman’s Daughter.

