MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been more than a year since the pandemic left many local restaurants in a decline. However, this Easter, one local restaurant owner says his eateries are finally bouncing back.

Chef Drew Sachau, who is the Director of Operations for Market Fresh Gourmet Restaurants, says a year ago, he was forced to close the doors to Mishawaka favorites: Corndance Tavern, Jesus, and Evil Czech Brewery thanks to the pandemic.

However, this weekend the doors were wide open, especially on Easter Sunday. Despite having to maintain safety guidelines, Sachau says he is thankful for being able to run a close to normal Easter service like he used to.

“Today we are very lucky to be back open, still maintaining the social distancing guidelines, and everything like that but we got to run normal Easter brunch service and it felt really really good,” Sachau says.

As some restaurants, both locally and nationally, have failed during the pandemic, Sachau says he is attributing his success to his community and many of his loyal customers that helped keep his dream alive.

“I think more than anything, we are grateful for the support that we’ve had and the following from our community. At the same time, I’m very sad to see some of the restaurants go. I was excited before the pandemic to see all of the independents were opening up. And that’s kind of one thing, if I can tell anyone in this day and age...the main thing to do is if you shop local or spend money with a locally independently owned restaurant or business, the money stays in the community, and it helps grow the community. That’s really what this is all about,” Sachau says.

For hours, reservations, or more information about safety protocols at Corndance Tavern, click here.

