Holladay Properties charging new fees to Town & Country businesses amid stark rental rate increases

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Holladay Properties is now charging a new fee to current tenants as more storefronts are emptying following stark rental increases.

“I have no idea what I’m going to do if they triple my rent,” says Brenda Pittman, owner of Hair Solutions Studios.

After her lease is up, Pittman says she and many others currently renting the space will have to leave if more affordable rates are not offered.

Since our coverage in October, four stores have shut down in the plaza with more hanging on to keep their doors open. That’s Practically Perfect, Bargain Furniture Zone, Rivals Games and Kid’s Konsignment.

In addition to the sharp increase in rent, the company is beginning to charge a maintenance fee to current tenants despite their contracts not including such a fee.

Pittman wonders why the outside of her storefront is covered in mulch, in addition to the potholes and cracks in the parking lot plus debris left around. She says the reason she moved to this location was because of the former property manager and his commitment to keeping small business in the plaza.

“It’s not a sought after location anymore, and he kept it filled and he did base the rent on what he thought was fair,” she says. “Now, Holladay Properties is coming in and they’re doubling and even tripling the people’s rent. We can’t do that. We can’t afford that, we’re small businesses. And I just feel like the big corporations are trying to squash all the small businesses. Well, they are, actually.”

Attempts were made to contact Kyle McFarland, the director of property management for Holladay Properties. McFarland responded via email saying, “Holladay Properties has nothing to report as it pertains to Town & Country Shopping Center at this time.”

