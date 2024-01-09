Convicts with Credentials: Indiana inmates become ‘peer recovery coaches’

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, helping people is something that can be addictive.

During ceremonies today at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, 17 inmates became certified substance abuse peer recovery coaches.

“It’s gratifying and fulfilling to try to give back to somebody else, to be the reverse of what I used to be, the antithesis of who I used to be as a taker. Now, I’m a provider of services for other people,” explained Recovery Coach Allonzo Harris. “To be part of something greater than myself.”

The position is part of the prison system’s RWI program, which stands for Recovery While Incarcerated.

The coaches will offer classes and provide counseling.

“It feels good man. To be able to accomplish something while you’re incarcerated, dealing with all the issues that goes on here, and having something to strive for gives you a little more motivation, you know what I’m saying. This is something, wake up every day that I got something to do,” added Recovery Coach Edwin Short.

While 17 new coaches will begin their work behind bars, the total prison population in Michigan City is about 2,000.

The recovery coach position is not a paying job for prisoners, although it can lead to gainful employment when an inmate finishes their sentence.

“For a lot of times in prison, there’s not very much hope, you know. There’s a huge thing of recidivism, of people coming back in after their release and things like that, and people not being around a whole lot of positive mentorship and those kinds of things,” said Justin Beattey, the Vice President of Education and Credentialing with MHAI. “With training and credentialing people within a DOC facility, who live there, are housed there, have similar situation, it shows not only is there a chance for hope, people I know are showing me that hope.”

Beattey said in 2016, he was the 10th certified peer recovery coach in the State of Indiana and that today there are more than 800.

