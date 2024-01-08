For the first time ever women run the Gary Common Council

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time ever the Gary Common Council has an all-woman leadership team.

Fourth District Councilwoman Tai Adkins has been voted in as the new full time president of the council and First District Councilwoman Lori Latham was voted in as vice president.

Adkins had been serving as the interim president following the resignation of former president William Godwin.

“I want you to know that I will lead with integrity, with class..... and I want you to help me,” Adkins told her colleagues after being elected. “ I learn from every one of you every time we talk.”

Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell will continue to serve as Council Parliamentarian in 2024.

The three women were all sworn in to the leadership positions on Jan. 2

