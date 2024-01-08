Why Notre Dame has been struggling in conference play

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The New Year means conference play is getting going in college basketball. And for the Notre Dame women’s team, it hasn’t been the start they were hoping for.

Notre Dame (10-3) is just 1-2 to start conference play after losses to Syracuse and North Carolina.

“A lot of the games that we’ve lost is because of a mental lapse,” said head coach Niele Ivey. “Whether that’s offensively turning the ball over, or defensively just missing assignments or rebounds.”

Recently, things have been close. In their 10 non-conference games, they had just two games decided by single digits. So far, all three of their ACC games have been within 10 points.

“It is frustrating because we’re literally right there,” Ivey said after the Irish lost to the Tar Heels on Sunday night. “I thought we had a stretch where we went up four to extend the lead and unfortunately had a couple turnovers and missed defensive possessions that gave North Carolina the lead.”

The Irish have been getting consistent play from freshman point guard Hannah Hidalgo, who leads the conference in points and steals per game. But they’ve been dealing with injuries to players like Olivia Miles, Jenna Brown, and Maddy Westbeld. In total, six different Irish players have missed time to injury.

“It’s the cards that we’re dealt right now, so there are no excuses as far as what we’re dealing with and our available players. We’re preparing them to step up, make plays, and play the game.”

The Irish did get Sonia Citron back in the lineup Sunday night after she missed nine games. And she contributed right away, scoring 18 points.

“The past seven weeks have been pretty tough,” Citron said. “I’ve never had any injury, so it’s definitely been something different. Just the rehabbing everyday has been really difficult. I’m proud of myself for putting in all the work I did to get me back in this position.”

Her return will be a big boost to the Irish as they try to get back to .500 in the ACC on Thursday against Boston College. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. EST.

