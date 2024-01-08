St Joseph County Police Department hires two bilingual officers

ST JOSEPH COUNTY, Mi. (WNDU) - The St Joseph County Police Department has hired two new bilingual officers.

Both of the officers told 16NewsNow on Monday that Spanish was their first language and they love being able to use it as a tool to help others.

The Director of Public Safety for the Department, Steve Neubecker explained how the new necessity came to be.

“About four years ago, we got into recruiting to try and get more bilingual officers into the department. We are very fortunate to have hired two officers with bilingual speaking abilities. which has helped this community a lot,” He said, “We have a large population of Hispanics in the community and having two officers that can speak Spanish has really helped out department.”

Officer Miguel Fortuna is one of the Spanish-speaking officers and shared some of the scenarios where knowing a second language has been helpful.

“There have been domestic disturbances where I have been called to assist, where both parties are Spanish speaking,” said Fortuna. “Traffic spots, a lot of Hispanics get pulled over often and they already have a fear of the police they don’t know what to do or what they are asking, so I always help translate. I’ve had all kinds of incidents from sexual assaults to something as simple as a fender bender.”

Having an officer who speaks a second language can help build a connection between the victim and the officer.

Officer Adriana Flores shared an experience where she said the victim was relieved when she got there.

“So I showed up and she felt very relieved, you could tell by her facial expression and I let her know ‘Hey, I do speak Spanish.” So I was able to help her, you know, kind of made me feel good about myself as well as being able to help a victim that you know who had gone through what she went through,” she said.

Officer Fortuna expressed that with Michigan’s growing Hispanic community departments need to hire more bilingual officers.

“I think it’s very important. this area, in general, has a large growing Spanish speaking community, not just in the summertime but all year round from what I’m seeing too,” he said.

For more information on St Joseph County, click here.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.