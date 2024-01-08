Advertise With Us

Recall: Kielbasa sausage may contain pieces of bone

Consumer complaints prompted a recall of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa sausages.
Consumer complaints prompted a recall of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa sausages.(Source: USDA FSIS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Wisconsin company is recalling its turkey kielbasa after reports that bone fragments were found in the sausages.

Consumer complaints to Salm Partners, LLC, of Denmark, Wisconsin, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service prompted the recall, the agency said.

So far, one person reported a minor oral injury from eating the sausage, the USDA reported.

The affected ready-to-eat sausages were produced Oct. 27 and Oct. 30. and are in 13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed packages labeled “Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa,” with P-32009 and use-by dates of April 24 and April 27, 2024, printed on the packages.

The products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

People who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place where they were purchased.

Anyone concerned about a possible illness or injury associated with these products should contact their healthcare provider.

For more information, consumers can contact Keith Lindsey, president and CEO of Salm Partners, LLC, at 920-863-5559 ext. 1346.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday - Wednesday AM: Periods of wet snow sleet & rain
The mugshot of Taylor Ryan Johnson.
Appeal denied for Buchanan man accused of killing road worker; trial to proceed
Inauguration gala held for Elkhart Mayor Roberson
3 injured in Warren Township house fire
Allegan 20-year-old killed in crash on M-89

Latest News

Crews were called just before 8:15 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Franklin Street.
Mother, 2 kids, 2 pets rescued from Elkhart house fire
Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene to find 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena, of St....
Worker dies after falling off roof, police say
Tracy L. Martin
Michiana Unsolved: Human remains identified in 16-year-old cold case
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden denounces white supremacy in speech at church where Black worshippers were killed
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says