No. 16 Notre Dame women fall to North Carolina 61-57

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All-American Sonia Citron made her long-awaited return to the court, but the still-shorthanded Notre Dame women’s basketball team was edged 61-57 by North Carolina on Sunday night at Purcell Pavilion.

Citron returned from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury and scored 18 points for Notre Dame (10-3, 1-2 ACC) and Hannah Hidalgo added 17 points and 11 rebounds. KK Bransford scored 12.

While Irish fans were happy to see Citron back in action, the team was without senior forward and leading rebounder Maddy Westbeld, who had to sit because of a concussion. Meanwhile, the team is still awaiting the return of star point guard Olivia Miles, who has been out since getting injured in last year’s regular season finale.

Notre Dame has lost two of its last three games following a nine-game win streak. North Carolina (11-4, 3-0 ACC), which is 5-10 all time against the Irish, won for the first time in six tries at Notre Dame.

The Irish are back in action on Thursday against Boston College. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Julian Roper II (1) drives past Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) during the second...

Notre Dame men lose to No. 14 Duke 67-59

Updated: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:05 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and The Associated Press
The Irish kept things close throughout, but the Blue Devils eventually pulled away and picked up their sixth consecutive win.

Notre Dame

Hidalgo, short-handed No. 16 Notre Dame women hold off Pitt 71-66

Updated: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:32 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points with six rebounds, five assists and three steals and No. 16 Notre Dame pulled out a 71-66 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night after losing a 20-point lead.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men lose heartbreaker to NC State 54-52

Updated: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:57 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press and WNDU.com
NC State did not lead for 39 minutes and 59 seconds before Wolfpack forward DJ Burns scored a game-winning layup to cap an 8-0 run in the final two minutes.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football...

Notre Dame football sees ‘bright future’ for defense in 2024

Updated: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:40 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Julianne Pelusi
The Notre Dame football team is coming off a big defensive performance in its bowl game last week, and things are only looking up on this side of the ball for the Irish in 2024.

Latest News

College

Michigan defensive back Josh Wallace (12) celebrates after recovering a fumble by Alabama...

Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime to reach national title game

Updated: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:56 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Blake Corum rushed for a 17-yard touchdown on the second snap of overtime to lift the Wolverines over the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

Notre Dame

New Prairie grad Chase Ketterer scored his first collegiate touchdown during Notre Dame's...

New Prairie grad Chase Ketterer scores first collegiate TD in Sun Bowl

Updated: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:41 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill and WNDU.com
It was a big moment for the senior walk-on running back to cap off Notre Dame's huge win over Oregon State.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame women lose ACC opener at Syracuse

Updated: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press and WNDU.com
Freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 32 points, but it wasn’t enough for Notre Dame to overcome a determined Syracuse team on Sunday.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...

All-American safety Xavier Watts returning to Notre Dame in 2024

Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill
Watts announced on social media Saturday night that he is coming back to South Bend for his fifth year instead of declaring for the NFL Draft like many had expected.

Notre Dame

Mickey was able to play 25 snaps for the Notre Dame defense after learning of his mother's...

Jaden Mickey plays in Sun Bowl through family tragedy

Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill and WNDU.com
Mickey was able to play 25 snaps for the Notre Dame defense after learning of his mother’s passing, inspiring his teammates.

Notre Dame

Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) tries to drive between Notre Dame's Markus Burton (3) and J.R....

Konieczny, Booth score 17 each, lead Notre Dame men to 76-54 victory over Virginia

Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press and WNDU.com
Notre Dame picked up a rare win over Virginia, defeating the Cavaliers 76-54 on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion.