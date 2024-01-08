No. 16 Notre Dame women fall to North Carolina 61-57

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All-American Sonia Citron made her long-awaited return to the court, but the still-shorthanded Notre Dame women’s basketball team was edged 61-57 by North Carolina on Sunday night at Purcell Pavilion.

Citron returned from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury and scored 18 points for Notre Dame (10-3, 1-2 ACC) and Hannah Hidalgo added 17 points and 11 rebounds. KK Bransford scored 12.

While Irish fans were happy to see Citron back in action, the team was without senior forward and leading rebounder Maddy Westbeld, who had to sit because of a concussion. Meanwhile, the team is still awaiting the return of star point guard Olivia Miles, who has been out since getting injured in last year’s regular season finale.

Notre Dame has lost two of its last three games following a nine-game win streak. North Carolina (11-4, 3-0 ACC), which is 5-10 all time against the Irish, won for the first time in six tries at Notre Dame.

The Irish are back in action on Thursday against Boston College. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. EST.

