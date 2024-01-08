Nearly 150 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Marshall County

While searching the vehicle with the help of K-9 Officer Diesel, deputies found nearly 150...
While searching the vehicle with the help of K-9 Officer Diesel, deputies found nearly 150 pounds of marijuana, $6,150 in U.S. currency, and a loaded handgun.(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Indianapolis men are facing charges after deputies say they found nearly 150 pounds of marijuana while searching a vehicle they pulled over in Marshall County.

The traffic stop was made around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of US-31 and 11th Road. While searching the vehicle with the help of K-9 Officer Diesel, deputies found nearly 150 pounds of marijuana, $6,150 in U.S. currency, and a loaded handgun.

The driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old James Pace of Indianapolis, and the passenger/registered owner of the vehicle, 24-year-old Shyterrious Dady of Indianapolis, were taken to the Marshall County Jail and booked for dealing in marijuana when the amount is more than 10 pounds and possession of marijuana.

Pace and Dady were both issued a bond of $1,505.

James Pace (left) and Shyterrious Dady (right)
James Pace (left) and Shyterrious Dady (right)(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)

