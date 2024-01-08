Mother, 2 kids, 2 pets rescued from Elkhart house fire

Crews were called just before 8:15 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Franklin Street.
Crews were called just before 8:15 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Franklin Street.(Elkhart Firefighters Local 338)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother, her two children, and two of their pets are recovering after being rescued from a house fire over the weekend in Elkhart.

Crews were called just before 8:15 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Franklin Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the house and people calling for rescue from a second story window.

Firefighters say a woman and two children were rescued, as well as a dog and a cat. The woman and children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated while the cat went with a family member and the humane society took the dog for evaluation and boarding.

According to officials, everyone is reportedly in good condition. However, another cat and a rabbit have yet to be accounted for. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiana Unsolved Update: Human remains identified in South Bend cold case

Michiana Unsolved Update: Human remains identified in South Bend cold case

Updated: 25 minutes ago
For the last 16 years, detectives have been working to identify the human remains found in the 600 block of N. Blaine Street in South Bend.

Crime

While searching the vehicle with the help of K-9 Officer Diesel, deputies found nearly 150...

Nearly 150 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Marshall County

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WNDU.com
Two Indianapolis men are facing charges in connection with the drug seizure.

News

The things you should check for are fluids, tires, windshield wipers and your battery. Drive &...

drive and shine vehicle safty tips at 6am

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Drive and shine vehicle safety tips at 5am

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

If you’ll be on the road Sgt. Ted Bohner shared safety tips to avoid accidents and what to do...

sgt ted bohner tips at 6am

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Forecast

WNDU

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday - Wednesday AM: Periods of wet snow sleet & rain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Another system may impact Michiana by late week

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

Crash

Allegan 20-year-old killed in crash on M-89

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Police responded to reports of a crash on M-89 near E B Avenue in Richland Township around 8:40 a.m.

Space

A photo of a rendering that illustrates a man touching down on the moon, provided by NASA.

NASA to resume moon expeditions

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By George Mallet
On Monday, the Peregrine Mission One lander is expected to be launched on a journey to deliver scientific and other payloads to the lunar surface.

News

NASA to resume moon expeditions

Updated: 18 hours ago