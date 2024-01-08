Mother, 2 kids, 2 pets rescued from Elkhart house fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother, her two children, and two of their pets are recovering after being rescued from a house fire over the weekend in Elkhart.

Crews were called just before 8:15 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Franklin Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the house and people calling for rescue from a second story window.

Firefighters say a woman and two children were rescued, as well as a dog and a cat. The woman and children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated while the cat went with a family member and the humane society took the dog for evaluation and boarding.

According to officials, everyone is reportedly in good condition. However, another cat and a rabbit have yet to be accounted for. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

