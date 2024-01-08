Advertise With Us

Mishawaka man trapped in car for six days reunited with rescuers

Mario Garcia, left, and Nivardo Delatorre, right, embrace Matt Reum, center.
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man who survived on rainwater after being trapped in his car for six days was reunited with his saviors on Monday.

In a press release, Beacon Health System says Reum has been upgraded to good condition as he continues inpatient rehabilitation at Memorial Hospital. The hospital also helped provide a reunion with his rescuers, in an effort to provide Matt a chance to thank them in person.

Mishawaka crash survivor shares updates on health, expresses gratitude in new videos

Reum also got a chance to meet the first responders who helped transport him to the hospital.

Portage Fire Chief Chris Crail, Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Durak, Battalion Chief Ross...
Police say Reum, 27, was heading west on I-94 before veering off and coming to a stop in Porter County’s Salt Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Reum was pinned inside the vehicle and was unable to reach his phone to call for help. Meanwhile, his truck could not be seen from the roadway.

Fast forward to the next Tuesday afternoon, when emergency crews were called to I-94 at the Salt Creek overpass after two local fishermen, Garcia and Delatorre, were looking for fishing holes and spotted Reum’s crashed truck under the overpass.

Meanwhile, Reum’s GoFundMe for medical expenses is just $1,000 shy of its fundraising goal.

To donate, click here.

