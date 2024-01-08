Mishawaka man trapped in car for six days reunited with rescuers

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man who survived on rainwater after being trapped in his car for six days was reunited with his saviors on Monday.

In a press release, Beacon Health System says Reum has been upgraded to good condition as he continues inpatient rehabilitation at Memorial Hospital. The hospital also helped provide a reunion with his rescuers, in an effort to provide Matt a chance to thank them in person.

Reum also got a chance to meet the first responders who helped transport him to the hospital.

Portage Fire Chief Chris Crail, Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Durak, Battalion Chief Ross Steffel, Master Firefighter/Paramedic Jordan Bucy all meet with Reum. (Beacon Health System)

Police say Reum, 27, was heading west on I-94 before veering off and coming to a stop in Porter County’s Salt Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Reum was pinned inside the vehicle and was unable to reach his phone to call for help. Meanwhile, his truck could not be seen from the roadway.

Fast forward to the next Tuesday afternoon, when emergency crews were called to I-94 at the Salt Creek overpass after two local fishermen, Garcia and Delatorre, were looking for fishing holes and spotted Reum’s crashed truck under the overpass.

Meanwhile, Reum’s GoFundMe for medical expenses is just $1,000 shy of its fundraising goal.

To donate, click here.

