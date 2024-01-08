Michiana Unsolved: Human remains identified in 16-year-old cold case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a major update on to a story we first brought you less than a month ago, as human remains found 16 years ago have finally been identified.

Investigators told WNDU it was Christine Karsten’s “Michiana Unsolved” segment that helped make that happen. The segment was shared across the country on social media, and detectives got a call from a family member within 48 hours.

DNA confirmed a match. The human remains belonged to 39-year-old Tracy L. Martin. The next step is figuring out what happened to her.

According to police, Tracy was known to live with various friends on the northwest side of South Bend. Tracy’s family said they would talk to her almost every day, but everything changed in august 2007.

“We know that Tracy was at Memorial Hospital with a friend on August 7 of 2007,” says Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers. “And then on August 10, Tracy’s family got a phone call from her, and she asked them to pick her up at the corner of Blaine and Lincoln Way in South Bend. She said she was being bothered by someone and family said she seemed like she was afraid.”

Tracy’s family hung up the phone and immediately went to that area. It only took 15 minutes for them to get there, but she was gone. That was the last time they would ever talk to her. Little did they know, just over a month later, their loved one would be found in that exact same area.

A South Bend resident was cutting grass in a vacant lot on Sept. 29, 2007, when he found what he believed were human remains. That’s when police were called.

“Metro Homicide responded that there were some remains that were found. There were no personal items with the body. It was sent for autopsy, and they determined the remains were that of a woman, but they weren’t really able to give any other information at that time,” Lt. Miller explains.

16 years later on Dec. 11, 2023, Christine’s “Michiana Unsolved” piece aired. 48 hours after that, even more was revealed.

“Cold case detectives had a family member reach out and say, ‘I think this is one of my relatives,” Lt. Miller says. “We were able to get DNA collected from them and get that sent to the lab. The lab rushed the results on that to see whether or not we were on the right track.

“Now that we know it was Tracy, now it is time to know what happened to her,” she adds.

If you have any information on what happened to Tracy, you are asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest, you could be eligible for a $2,500 cash reward. Every single tip is 100% anonymous.

“This is just a reminder to never give up hope, and I am just so thankful we have this platform and to be a part of this program and to have this partnership with you to be able to have the opportunity to get these stories out there and make sure people remember them because it definitely makes a difference,” Lt. Miller says.

