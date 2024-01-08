Man formally charged after striking officer with vehicle on US-20 Bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Liberty man has been formally charged after he allegedly struck a South Bend police officer who was responding to a crash on the US-20 Bypass last week.

Andrew Mitchell, 36, of North Liberty, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, driving while suspended, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person with a prior conviction.

The charges stem from a crash last Wednesday, Jan. 3, on the US-20 Bypass between Michigan Street and Ironwood Drive exits. As South Bend Officer Terry Redden was approaching the rear door of one of the crashed vehicles, a westbound driver struck the car, pushing it into the officer.

Redden was taken to the hospital and later diagnosed with a concussion and a back injury, according to charging documents.

Officer Redden and another witness pointed other officers in the direction of Mitchell. When they approached Mitchell, they claim they smelled the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his breath.

Mitchell allegedly told officers he was distracted by his radio and hit something, but he did not identify what he had hit. A breathalyzer later determined his BAC was .211, which is well over the legal limit.

If convicted, Mitchell faces up to four and a half years in prison.

You can read the probable cause affidavit in its entirety below:

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

