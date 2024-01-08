How to prepare yourself and your car for the winter weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With a First Alert Weather Day system arriving after midnight, preparing yourself and your car is important.

Drive & Shine manager Jeff Guess explained how to care for your car in the winter but if you don’t like to get your hands dirty they can do it for you.

“Our normal routine, our team will go through your hood and make sure a lot of your stuff is prepared for winter. People may not realize the importance or underestimate the importance of caring for your car in the winter,” said Guess.

The things you should check for are fluids, tires, windshield wipers and your battery. Drive & Shine offers an 8-point inspection which checks your car more thoroughly. No appointment is needed and they pride themselves on a 10-minute or less on a basic oil change.

If you’ll be on the road Sgt. Ted Bohner shared safety tips to avoid accidents and what to do if you find yourself stuck in your car.

This happened to a Mishawaka resident, Matt Reum, who was rescued 6 days after being in an accident that trapped him in his car near an Indiana creek.

“This is the time when we talk about having an emergency kit in your car, that’s going to have things to stay warm, whether it be blankets, couple of sweatshirts, things like that, maybe some bottles of water, Gatorade, protein bars, that type of things to be able to sustain yourself for a little bit,” said Bohner.

It is also important to have a phone charger at all times.

One last thing you should do is notify friends and family of where you are heading, what time you leave and what time you expect to arrive, the route you plan to take in case something happens to you during your commute.

