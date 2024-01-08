Holcomb seeks to tackle business, childcare keystones during last year in office

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - It’s the beginning of the end for Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb as he enters his eighth and final year in office.

Gov. Holcomb today spoke at the Indiana School for the Blind about his priorities.

One of those involves filling all the new jobs he worked to create over his first seven years in office.

“Where we have 400,000 Hoosiers that don’t have a high school diploma, or the equivalency of one, where we have over 100,000 folks, who 140,000, who say they want a job, say they will work, but they aren’t,” Gov. Holcomb said. “So how do we connect those folks? You start to look at the different groups, and some of them are priced out of childcare services.”

Gov. Holcomb pledged to make childcare more affordable and accessible.

