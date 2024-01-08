Group practice opening in former South Bend Medical Foundation building

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A group practice will be using the old bones of a former South Bend Medical Foundation building to help bring new life to patients.

Advanced Internal Medicine of Michiana will host an opening ceremony at the building on Friday, Jan. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can snack on appetizers, take a tour of the new facility, and receive other promotional items.

Advanced Internal Medicine says it has renovated nearly 5,000 square feet of the building, with plans to lease the remaining 9,000 feet.

The practice opened in 2019 and was previously located at the intersection of Day and Fir roads.

The new building is located at the corner of Edison Road and Main Street, at 3809 North Main Street, Suite 100.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.