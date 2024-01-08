Advertise With Us

Group practice opening in former South Bend Medical Foundation building

The logo of the Advanced Internal Medicine of Michiana, from the group's website.
The logo of the Advanced Internal Medicine of Michiana, from the group's website.(Advanced Internal Medicine of Michiana)
By WNDU.com
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A group practice will be using the old bones of a former South Bend Medical Foundation building to help bring new life to patients.

Advanced Internal Medicine of Michiana will host an opening ceremony at the building on Friday, Jan. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can snack on appetizers, take a tour of the new facility, and receive other promotional items.

Advanced Internal Medicine says it has renovated nearly 5,000 square feet of the building, with plans to lease the remaining 9,000 feet.

The practice opened in 2019 and was previously located at the intersection of Day and Fir roads.

The new building is located at the corner of Edison Road and Main Street, at 3809 North Main Street, Suite 100.

Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday - Wednesday AM: Periods of wet snow sleet & rain
The mugshot of Taylor Ryan Johnson.
Appeal denied for Buchanan man accused of killing road worker; trial to proceed
Allegan 20-year-old killed in crash on M-89
A photo of Kristina Karamo.
Michigan Republicans vote to remove chairwoman
A photo of a rendering that illustrates a man touching down on the moon, provided by NASA.
NASA to resume moon expeditions

Latest News

The St Joseph public safety department are hiring bilingual officers to connect with the...
St Joseph County Police Department hires two bilingual officers
Medical Moment: Using ‘biosensors’ to monitor digestive health
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Gov. Holcomb addresses the Indiana School for the Blind on Jan. 8, 2024.
Holcomb seeks to tackle business, childcare keystones during last year in office